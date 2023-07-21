At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 8 miles east of Swanlake, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Mink Creek, and Emmigrant Summit.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.