At 448 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Swanlake, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Swanlake, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Clifton,

Oxford, Mink Creek, Whitney, Riverdale, and Mapleton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.