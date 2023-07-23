At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir,

Rockland, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Bannock

Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, and Massacre Rocks.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.