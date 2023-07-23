At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles east of Almo, or 14 miles south of Malta, moving northeast at
25 mph. Another strong storm was located near Almo, also moving
northeast.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malta, Almo, Juniper, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, and Bridge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.