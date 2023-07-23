At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles east of Almo, or 14 miles south of Malta, moving northeast at

25 mph. Another strong storm was located near Almo, also moving

northeast.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Almo, Juniper, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, and Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.