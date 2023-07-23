At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pocatello, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Chesterfield Reservoir, Chubbuck, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall

Mount Putnam, and Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.