At 650 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Shotgun Village, or 8 miles southwest of Henrys Lake, moving
northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks
Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Sheridan
Reservoir, Big Springs, and Targhee Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Henrys Lake and Island Park Reservoir, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.