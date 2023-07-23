At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds near Chesterfield, or 9 miles northeast of

Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds to around 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Henry, and Cutthroat Trout Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.