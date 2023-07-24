At 1012 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Drummond to near Victor

to 7 miles northwest of Freedom. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Victor,

Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs,

Pine Creek Pass, Alpine Airport, and eastern Grays Lake.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.