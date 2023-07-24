At 1112 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Lake to 7 miles northwest

of Union Pass. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Sylvan Pass around 1125 PM MDT.

East Entrance around 1130 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Dubois and

Pahaska.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.