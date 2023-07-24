At 344 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, which is also
17 miles southwest of Farson, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Sweetwater County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
