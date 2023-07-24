At 351 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty winds over

northwestern American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Springfield, Pingree, Fort Hall Townsite, and Sterling.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.