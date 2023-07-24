At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds associated
with showers along a line extending from Lima to 11 miles southwest
of Monida to 10 miles north of Monteview. Movement was northeast at
30 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Blowing dust could obscure visibilities.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Spencer, Northwest Inl, Monteview, Edie School, Small, Monida
Pass, Lone Pine, and Humphrey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.