At 516 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds associated

with showers along a line extending from Lima to 11 miles southwest

of Monida to 10 miles north of Monteview. Movement was northeast at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Blowing dust could obscure visibilities.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Spencer, Northwest Inl, Monteview, Edie School, Small, Monida

Pass, Lone Pine, and Humphrey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.