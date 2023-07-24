At 800 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Taber to near Pingree to 6 miles west of

Portneuf Gap. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Inkom, Fort

Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln

Creek Lodge, Taber, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield,

Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Fort Hall Bannock Creek

Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.