At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Neeley to near Arimo to

near Thatcher. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Neeley, Swanlake, western

American Falls Reservoir, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Cold Water Rest

Area, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Virginia, Oxford, Pauline, Massacre

Rocks, Mink Creek Pass, Hawkins Reservoir, Daniels Reservoir,

Bancroft, and Arbon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.