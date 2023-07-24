At 926 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Swan Valley to 10 miles west of Alpine to

12 miles southwest of Star Valley Rest Area. Movement was northeast

at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Palisades Reservoir, Wayan, Blackfoot Reservoir, Irwin,

Henry, Mill Canyon Campground, Freedom, and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.