At 929 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Alpine to Lander Peak to 15 miles west of

Calpet to near Sage Junction. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds 40 to 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lander Peak and Stewart Peak around 935 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Merna, Calpet,

Hoback, La Barge, Lake Viva Naughton and Warren Bridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.