At 105 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles south of Daniel to 9 miles southwest of

Boulder to 13 miles east of Marbleton. Movement was northeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pinedale, Boulder and Boulder Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.