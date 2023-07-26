At 1226 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

La Barge, which is also 13 miles south of Big Piney, moving northeast

at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Sublette and eastern Lincoln Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.