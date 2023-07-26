At 235 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Red Canyon, which is also 20 miles southeast of Lander,

moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Locally higher winds possible

for Red Canyon.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Fremont County, including the following locations… Atlantic City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.