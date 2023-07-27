At 958 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles
southeast of Chesterfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions
on area lakes.
Locations impacted include…
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, southern Palisades Reservoir, Henry, Mill
Canyon Campground, Bancroft, and Grays Lake.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Blackfoot and Palisades Reservoirs, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.