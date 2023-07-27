At 958 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 7 miles

southeast of Chesterfield, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions

on area lakes.

Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, southern Palisades Reservoir, Henry, Mill

Canyon Campground, Bancroft, and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot and Palisades Reservoirs, get out of the

water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.