At 355 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lava Hot Springs, moving northeast at 20 to 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Lava Hot Springs, southern Blackfoot Reservoir, Grace,

Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Mill Canyon Campground, Bancroft, Diamond

Creek Campground, Niter, and Malad Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.