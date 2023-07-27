At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of South Pass Rest Area, which is also 23 miles northeast

of Farson, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

South Pass Rest Area around 415 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include South Pass City,

Christina Lake and Upper Silas Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.