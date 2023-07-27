At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Turnerville, which is also near Thayne, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Meadow Creek Guard Station.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
