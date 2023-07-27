At 757 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from near Fort Hall Putnam Lodge to 8 miles northeast of

McCammon, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions

on area lakes.

Locations impacted include…

Swan Valley, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades Reservoir,

Chesterfield Reservoir, Irwin, Fort Hall Mount Putnam, Henry,

Chesterfield, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cutthroat Trout Campground,

Trail Creek Campground, and Grays Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Blackfoot Reservoir or Palisades Reservoir, be

prepared to move to shore and seek shelter as these storms approach.

Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent

thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be

struck by lightning. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.