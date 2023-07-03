At 106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of developing
thunderstorms extending from 10 miles west of Arimo to 7 miles east
of Cherry Creek Rest Area to near Smithfield. Movement was east at
20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and small hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions
on area lakes.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,
Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Arimo,
Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Virginia,
Paris, Dayton, Weston and Clifton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake or Blackfoot Reservoir, be prepared to move
ashore and seek shelter. Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from
the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.