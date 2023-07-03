At 106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of developing

thunderstorms extending from 10 miles west of Arimo to 7 miles east

of Cherry Creek Rest Area to near Smithfield. Movement was east at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and small hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions

on area lakes.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs,

Swanlake, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin, Downey, Arimo,

Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Virginia,

Paris, Dayton, Weston and Clifton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake or Blackfoot Reservoir, be prepared to move

ashore and seek shelter. Lightning can strike out to 10 miles from

the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.