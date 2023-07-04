At 1149 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Minnetonka Cave,

Border Summit, Fish Haven and Pegram.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.