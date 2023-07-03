At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Sage Junction, which is also 16 miles east of

Randolph, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Fossil Butte National Monument around 150 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.