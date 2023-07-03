At 139 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles southeast of Sage Junction, which is also 16 miles east of
Randolph, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Fossil Butte National Monument around 150 PM MDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.