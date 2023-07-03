At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alpine, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Hoback around 325 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Bondurant.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.