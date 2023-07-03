At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Warren Bridge to 8 miles east of La Barge.

Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Warren Bridge around 325 PM MDT.

New Fork Lake around 335 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.