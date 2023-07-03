At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line from Rock Springs to Farson. Movement was east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

South Pass Rest Area around 405 PM MDT.

Oregon Buttes around 410 PM MDT.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 119 and 167.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.