At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southwest of Old Faithful, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Scaup Lake and Kepler Cascades around 545 PM MDT.

Shoshone Lake, Lewis Lake, Craig Pass and Lewis Falls around 550

PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Grant Village.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.