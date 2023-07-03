At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Bear

Lake Idaho Portion that has lightning and gusty winds.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could create larger waves that are hazardous to

boaters.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.