At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Bear
Lake Idaho Portion that has lightning and gusty winds.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could create larger waves that are hazardous to
boaters.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
