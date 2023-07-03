* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms producing 45 to 55 mph outflow
wind gusts.
* WHERE…Much of Western and Central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Now through 4 AM MDT.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A potent weather system is causing
widespread showers and thunderstorms, many of which are
producing wind gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range. These will
continue through the overnight into early morning hours.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.