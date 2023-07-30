At 901 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

extending from 8 miles northwest of Island Park Reservoir to 8 miles

southwest of Last Chance, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph, light rain, and occasional lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, and create difficult boating conditions

on area lakes.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks

Inn, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Big Springs,

Targhee Pass, and Harriman State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Island Park or Henrys Lake, you should move to shore

and seek shelter until these storms pass. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Do not be

caught on the water in a thunderstorm.