At 353 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

northwestern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Border Summit,

Geneva, Fish Haven, Geneva Summit, and Pegram.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.