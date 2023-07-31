At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bone, or 12 miles southeast of Goshen, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bone.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.