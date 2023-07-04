IMPACT…Gusty winds could create dangerous waves for small boats on Mackay reservoir. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mackay Reservoir, moving east northeast at 10 mph.

