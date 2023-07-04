At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mackay Reservoir, moving east northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could create dangerous waves for small boats on
Mackay reservoir. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor
objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Mackay Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.