At 803 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary moving
south over American Falls Reservoir.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds will create large waves and hazardous boating
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir and Sterling.
