At 828 PM MDT, sustained northerly winds over 20 mph and gusts to
around 35 mph were observed over American Falls Reservoir.
HAZARD…Winds to around 35 mph.
SOURCE…Local observations.
IMPACT…Gusty winds will create large waves and hazardous boating
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, American Falls Reservoir and Sterling.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.