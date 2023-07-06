At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of
Monida to 7 miles northwest of Spencer. Movement was southeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea sized hail, and frequent
lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan
Reservoir, Humphrey and Harriman State Park.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking shelter until these
storms pass.