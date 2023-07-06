At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southeast of

Monida to 7 miles northwest of Spencer. Movement was southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, pea sized hail, and frequent

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir, Sheridan

Reservoir, Humphrey and Harriman State Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking shelter until these

storms pass.