At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm

near Saint Charles, moving slowly northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional

lighting.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around

unsecured objects, push swimmers out of the near shore out

into deep water on Bear Lake, and create difficult boating

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Bloomington, Fish Haven and

Minnetonka Cave.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, you may want to consider moving to shore

and removing weaker swimmers from the water. Remember, lightning can

strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.