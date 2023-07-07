At 1257 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm
near Saint Charles, moving slowly northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 35 mph, brief moderate rain, and occasional
lighting.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around
unsecured objects, push swimmers out of the near shore out
into deep water on Bear Lake, and create difficult boating
conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Bloomington, Fish Haven and
Minnetonka Cave.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Bear Lake, you may want to consider moving to shore
and removing weaker swimmers from the water. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.