At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

Palisades Reservoir, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow weak swimmers

out into deep water, and create difficult boating

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.