At 830 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm over

the Wasatch mtns in Idaho, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow weak swimmers

out into deep water, and create difficult boating

conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles and Fish Haven.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10

miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.