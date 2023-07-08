At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Victor, or 11 miles south of Driggs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 45 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.