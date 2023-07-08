At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms

near Dingle, or 8 miles north of Bear Lake, moving east at 25 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH and lightning.

SOURCE…Radar and surface weather stations.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Rough

waves may develop on Bear Lake.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,

Border Summit and Pegram.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.