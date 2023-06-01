At 336 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles west of Montpelier, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Georgetown, Bern, Ovid, Emmigrant Summit, Georgetown

Summit, Liberty and Bennington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.