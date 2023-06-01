At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong nearly stationary
thunderstorm near Cherry Creek Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of
Malad.
HAZARD…Penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Malad and Cherry Creek Rest Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
