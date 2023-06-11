At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bear Lake, or near Bear Lake Idaho Portion, moving north at 5 to

10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail and moderate

to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Montpelier, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris,

Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Border Summit, Geneva, Fish Haven, Pegram,

Geneva Summit, Bennington and Liberty.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Bear Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.