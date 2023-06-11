At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of Oakley Reservoir, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail and moderate

to heavy raifall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Cassia

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.