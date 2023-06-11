At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles north of Juniper, or 17 miles east of Malta, moving north at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail and moderate

to heavy rainfall.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sweetzer Summit and Sublett Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

